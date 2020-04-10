Feds deny claims of misconduct
BOSTON — Federal prosecutors denied allegations that investigators deliberately withheld and fabricated evidence to entrap actress Lori Loughlin, her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, and other prominent parents charged with cheating the college admissions process.
Prosecutors told a judge in a legal document filed late Wednesday that he should reject the parents’ attempt to dismiss the charges, calling their claims of government misconduct “baseless.”
“Criminal defendants are entitled to a vigorous defense. But making baseless claims that evidence was fabricated to frame innocent parties goes too far,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank wrote.
Lawyers for the parents have accused investigators of bullying their informant into lying and then concealing evidence that would support the parents’ claim that they believed the payments were legitimate donations that would benefit the schools, rather than bribes for coaches or officials.
Pop star Halsey donates masks
Halsey announced the news on Instagram, saying she was “in awe of the medical workers on the frontlines.” She says she worked with Orange International Inc. to source the FDA-certified three-ply masks from a factory in Guangzhou, China.
The masks will be distributed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint Joseph, LAC+USC Medical Center and Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital
“Please continue to stay home, if you can. If you are on the frontlines, my heart is with you,” Halsey wrote.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.