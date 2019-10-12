Man charged in Mac Miller case pleads not guilty
LOS ANGELES — A man charged with selling rapper Mac Miller the drugs that killed him last year pleaded not guilty Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles.
Cameron Pettit stood alongside his attorney and spoke only to answer a judge’s questions as he entered the plea.
Prosecutor allege that Pettit, 28, of West Hollywood, sold Miller cocaine and pills that contained the powerful opioid fentanyl two days before the 26-year-old rapper died of an accidental overdose in September 2018.
Pettit has been in custody since Sept. 4. He is among three men charged in connection with Miller’s death and each faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted.
His attorney John D. Robertson declined comment outside court.
Citing Instagram messages sent shortly after Miller’s death in which Pettit talks with a friend about disappearing or leaving the country, a judge has kept him in custody since his initial arrest, calling him a flight risk.
Two other men, Stephen Walter, 46, of Los Angeles and Ryan Reavis, 36, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, have also been arrested in the case and indicted on similar charges.
Report: Driver recklessness caused crash injuring Kevin Hart
LOS ANGELES — A man driving Kevin Hart’s vintage muscle car accelerated recklessly on a Southern California highway, causing the accident that left the comedian, driver and another passenger seriously injured, investigators said in a report released Thursday.
The car then careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree, the report said. Evidence from an examination of the Plymouth suggested no one had been wearing seatbelts.
Authorities previously said that Hart, 40, and Black, 28, suffered major back injuries while Broxterman, 31, had less serious injuries.
Chris Cuomo apologizes for remark at LGBTQ town hall
NEW YORK — Chris Cuomo is apologizing for a remark at the top of a CNN town hall on LGBTQ issues that angered some members of the community and their supporters.
When Sen. Kamala Harris took the stage Thursday and told Cuomo that her personal pronouns were “she, her and hers,” Cuomo answered “mine, too.” He was swiftly criticized for appearing to make fun of the practice.
Cuomo tweeted after the town hall that he shouldn’t have said it.
He wrote that he was an ally of the LGBTQ community and is committed to equality.
The televised forum featuring the Democratic presidential candidates was held in Los Angeles.
Late opera star Jessye Norman’s US hometown honors her life
AUGUSTA, Ga. — The hometown of renowned opera star Jessye Norman is continuing four days of honoring her life.
Augusta, Georgia, officials plan on Friday to name the street outside the arts school Norman opened in 2003 after her. The Jessye Norman School of the Arts provides free fine arts education to disadvantaged children.
The ceremony was planned before Norman died Sept. 30 at 74 . One of the few black singers to gain worldwide stardom in the opera world, Norman had hoped to attend the celebration. Her studio is a block from another street honoring an Augusta music giant — James Brown.
A second day of public viewing of Norman will take place Friday at an Augusta church. Her funeral is scheduled Saturday and a benefit concert for the school follows Sunday.
