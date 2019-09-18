‘SNL’ rescinds cast invitation to Gillis over YouTube video
NEW YORK — “Saturday Night Live” has rescinded its invitation to a cast member who posted a video last year in which he used a racial slur for Chinese people and derided Asians trying to learn English.
A show representative said Monday that the language Shane Gillis used was “offensive, hurtful and unacceptable,” and the show was not aware of the past remarks that have drawn criticism.
“Saturday Night Live” apologized, saying it’s vetting process “was not up to our standard.”
In a tweet, Gillis said he respected the show’s decision and is “honestly grateful for the opportunity.” He said he had hoped to have the opportunity to prove himself, but “I understand it would be too much of a distraction.” He ended with a slight swipe at the show, mentioning that he was always a “Mad TV” guy anyway.
In the clip of video apparently posted in 2018, Gillis refers to an unidentified city’s Chinatown as being “nuts” and used a derogatory word for Chinese people. He also complained about “hearing an Asian trying to learn English.”
Trebek resuming chemotherapy due to setback
NEW YORK — “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek says he’s had a setback in his battle with pancreatic cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy again.
Trebek told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Tuesday that after a short period of optimism when he stopped chemotherapy, his “numbers shot up” and doctors ordered him back on the treatment.
The 79-year-old game show host announced in March that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. But he hasn’t missed a day on the show, which tapes its episodes in advance.
Trebek said his goals for the summer were to get his strength and hair back, and his progress on both fronts was “dismal.”
