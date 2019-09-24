Julia Louis-Dreyfus comes short of making history
NEW YORK — Julia Louis-Dreyfus has come short of making Emmy history for the most overall acting wins.
The “Veep” actress Sunday lost her shot at a ninth statuette as an actress, losing the best comedy crown to Phoebe Waller-Bridge of “Fleabag.”
Louis-Dreyfus was hoping to best Cloris Leachman’s haul of eight acting wins.
The “Seinfeld” alum went into the night with a career tally of 11 and the chance to win two more for producing and acting in “Veep.” But those awards eluded her.
Her mantel includes three Emmys for producing “Veep,” one for her supporting turn on “Seinfeld” in 1996 and another for starring on “The New Adventures of Old Christine” in 2006. She then became the first actress to win the comedy acting award six times in a row for the same role.
Celebrity chef Carl Ruiz dies at 44NEW YORK — Television celebrity chef and restaurateur Carl Ruiz has died. He was 44.
His New York City restaurant, La Cubana, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Sunday
The restaurant said “no words can fully express our sadness at the sudden loss of their dear friend and brother.” The cause of death was not immediately clear.
An Institute of Culinary Education graduate, Ruiz made frequent appearances on The Food Network channel as a competitive chef and judge. He also opened a slew of restaurants around the world.
La Cubana, his most recent restaurant, opened in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood in June and features the cuisine of his Cuban heritage. The restaurant said it plans to honor Ruiz’s memory by establishing a scholarship for aspiring chefs.
Michelle Williams urges respect for women
NEW YORK — Michelle Williams said in her Emmy-winning speech that women need to be listened to and fairly compensated for their work.
“I see this an acknowledgement of what is possible when a woman is trusted to discern her own needs, feel safe enough to voice them and feel respected enough to be heard,” she said on Sunday night.
Williams won the award for best actress in a limited series or movie for her work in “Fosse/Verdon.” The eight-part FX series co-starred Sam Rockwell.
Bob Fosse was the exacting mind behind the angular movements and bowler hats of “Chicago,” the brutally autobiographical “All That Jazz” and the dark punch of the film “Cabaret.”
But Gwen Verdon, often overlooked, won four Tony Awards within six years in the 1950s. They were married in 1960 and separated in 1971 when Fosse’s womanizing finally took its toll.
Williams credited FX and to Fox 21 Television Studios for showing her respect by giving her extra dance classes, voice lessons and better wigs and false teeth when she asked, regardless of cost. She also pointed out that she was paid as much as Rockwell.
Williams infamously received just $1,000 to reshoot scenes from 2017′s “All the Money in the World,” while co-star Mark Wahlberg negotiated $1.5 million for the added scenes. Williams has said she felt paralyzed after learning of the disparity.
“The next time a woman — and especially a woman of color because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart — tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her. Believe her,” Williams said Sunday.
“Because one day she might stand in front of you and say thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it.”
