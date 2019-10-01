‘You’re good-looking’: Ukraine’s leader woos Tom Cruise
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s leader isn’t just trying to charm U.S. President Donald Trump — he’s set his sights now on Tom Cruise, too.
Mission impossible? Maybe not — Cruise is studying possible Ukrainian locations for an upcoming film, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s office.
Zelenskiy tapped his roots as a TV and film comedian when hosting Cruise in the Ukrainian presidential headquarters Monday night.
As Cruise walked in, he said “You’re good-looking!,” according to video excerpts released Tuesday by his office. The Hollywood star laughed and said “it pays the bills.”
Zelenskiy joked about how exhausting it is to be president, and mentioned the stalled peace process for conflict-ravaged eastern Ukraine.
The video excerpts included no mention of Trump or the U.S. impeachment inquiry in which Ukraine plays a starring role.
‘Clueless’ actress Stacey Dash charged with domestic battery
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. (AP) — An actress known for appearing in the 1990s comedy “Clueless” faces a domestic battery charge in Florida.
A Pasco County Sheriff’s Office report says 52-year-old Stacey Dash was arrested Sunday night.
The report says Dash got into a verbal argument with a man at a New Port Richey apartment. Deputies say she pushed the man and slapped his face. Investigators noted that the man sustained red scratch marks on his left arm.
The reports say no alcohol or drugs were involved.
Dash was released on bail Monday morning. Jail records didn’t list an attorney who could be contacted for comment on her behalf.
Besides portraying Dionne Davenport in “Clueless,” Dash has film and television credits beginning in the 1980s. She worked as a Fox News commentator from 2014 to 2017.
Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star faces his own health problems
DENVER (AP) — Duane Chapman, known to millions as the star of the “Dog the Bounty Hunter” reality TV show, tells People magazine that he is facing his own medical problems after the death of his wife from cancer.
Chapman, 66, appeared on Monday’s episode of “The Dr. Oz Show” in which he learned that he’s suffering from a pulmonary embolism in the heart — meaning one or more of his arteries has been blocked by blood.
Dr. Mehmet Oz counseled him not to be afraid and to get medical help, People reported.
People magazine says that Chapman was taken to a hospital in Colorado in mid-September after he felt a pain in his chest, according to the celebrity news site TMZ.
Beth Chapman, who co-starred with her husband on the show, died in June at age 51.
busbee, songwriter behind country and pop hits, dead at 43
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Grammy-nominated songwriter-producer busbee, who co-wrote Maren Morris' breakout hit "My Church" and also crafted songs for Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum, Pink, Shakira and Florida Georgia Line, has died. He was 43.
Warner Records confirmed his death in a statement released Sunday but offered no details on the cause of death. His real name was Michael James Ryan.
In a statement, Warner Records' co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman and COO Tom Corson called busbee "one of the best and brightest creative minds in music. busbee's kindness and legacy will never be forgotten and our hearts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time."
Several singers mourned his death on social media. Blake Shelton said he and Gwen Stefani both considered busbee a friend, writing on Twitter that there was "too much pain and unfairness period."
