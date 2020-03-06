Publisher cancels Woody Allen memoir
NEW YORK (AP) — Woody Allen’s publisher has decided to cancel the planned release of his memoir “Apropos of Nothing.”
The announcement Friday by Hachette Book Group followed days of criticism focused on allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow. On Thursday, dozens of Hachette employees staged a walkout.
“The decision to cancel Mr. Allen’s book was a difficult one. At HBG we take our relationships with authors very seriously, and do not cancel books lightly,” the publisher announced.
“We have published and will continue to publish many challenging books. As publishers, we make sure every day in our work that different voices and conflicting points of views can be heard.”
Allen’s book was scheduled to come out next month.
Allen has denied any wrongdoing and was never charged after two separate investigations in the 1990s.
Kim Kardashian West, former prisoners visit White House
WASHINGTON (AP) — Kim Kardashian West visited the White House on Wednesday along with three women who had their sentences commuted by President Donald Trump last month, allowing them early release from federal prison.
Kardashian West tweeted that she and the women planned to “discuss more change that our justice system desperately needs!”
The three women — Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron — were nonviolent federal offenders serving long sentences. All had their cases championed by Alice Johnson, a Tennessee grandmother convicted on felony drug and money laundering charges in 1996. Johnson was released from prison in June 2018 after Kardashian West asked Trump to grant her clemency.
Johnson said the president had asked her for a list of other women who deserved clemency. Johnson, Hall and Munoz had all had commutation requests denied by then-President Barack Obama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.