Springsteen, Stewart headline fundraiser
NEW YORK — Two New Jersey icons — Bruce Springsteen and Jon Stewart — will once again headline this year’s Stand Up for Heroes fundraiser, which benefits injured veterans and their families.
The comedy and musical event will also feature John Oliver, Hasan Minhaj and Ronny Chieng. It will be held Nov. 4 at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tickets go on sale today at noon.
Stand Up for Heroes was first held in 2007 and is produced by the New York Comedy Festival and the Bob Woodruff Foundation. Woodruff was nearly killed during a 2006 attack in Iraq while embedded with U.S. troops for ABC News.
“Even after 13 years of Stand Up for Heroes, the event continues to inspire our audience and our nation,” Woodruff said in a statement. “We can’t forget that these brave individuals stand up to serve in our military, and we need to show our support by standing up for them in return.”
Susan Kamil, publisher and editor, dead at 69
NEW YORK — The publisher of Salman Rushdie, Ta-Nehisi Coates and other prominent writers has died. Susan Kamil was 69.
Random House Publishing Group president Gina Centrello announced that Kamil died Sunday from complications relating to lung cancer. Kamil was most recently executive vice president and publisher of Random House and such imprints as Dial Press and One World. Authors under her leadership ranged from Rushdie and Coates to Elizabeth Strout and Sophie Kinsella.
As an editor, Kamil’s credits included Kinsella’s “Shopaholic” novels and Strout’s “My Name is Lucy Barton.”
Kamil had been in publishing for more than 40 years, starting at Harcourt Brace Jovanovich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.