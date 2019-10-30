Swift to receive award at AMAs
LOS ANGELES — Superstar singer Taylor Swift will receive the artist of the decade award at the American Music Awards next month.
Dick Clark Productions announced Wednesday that Swift will be honored during an ABC live telecast on Nov. 24 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. At the show, she has a chance to break Michael Jackson’s record for most wins.
Swift has won 23 AMAs and has five nominations this year; Jackson holds the record for most wins with 24 trophies. Swift has won more awards at this show than anyone else during this decade.
To celebrate her career, Swift is also expected to hit the stage to perform some of her biggest hits.
Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Drake and Halsey are nominated for artist of the year.
Infected toe stops R. Kelly from attending hearing
CHICAGO — R. Kelly’s lawyer has told a federal judge that an infected toe prevented the R&B star from attending a hearing in his child pornography case in Chicago.
Kelly is detained at a jail two blocks from the courthouse and had been expected to appear at Wednesday’s status hearing.
But defense lawyer Steve Greenberg said one of Kelly’s toenails had to be removed as treatment and Kelly worried someone might trample on his toe as he was escorted to and from court.
During the five-minute hearing, Judge Harry Leinenweber said he’d rule later on motions to dismiss some charges and reconsider bond for the 52-year-old.
Kelly has pleaded not guilty to federal charges against him in Chicago and New York, where he is accused of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls.
Leinenweber set Kelly’s next hearing for Feb. 13.
Hart: World forever changed by wreck
LOS ANGELES — Comedian Kevin Hart says his “world was forever changed” after he suffered a serious back injury when the vintage muscle car he was riding in crashed nearly two months ago in California.
In a video posted Tuesday night on Instagram, the 40-year-old thanked his family and friends and reflected on how he now sees life differently.
Hart says not to take today for granted.
The video shows Hart struggling to walk and doing physical therapy with a scar on his back.
Hart says he’s “thankful for life” and is looking forward “to an amazing 2020.”
The California Highway Patrol said the man driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda accelerated recklessly and lost control on Sept. 1. The car careened down an embankment and slammed into a tree. No one was wearing seatbelts.
HBO orders 10 episodes of ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel
LOS ANGELES — HBO is green-lighting a new “Game of Thrones” prequel after reportedly canceling another that starred Naomi Watts.
The cable channel said Tuesday that it’s given a 10-episode order to “House of the Dragon,” set 300 years before the original series that ended its eight-season run in May.
The prequel is based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” HBO said. The new drama was co-created by Martin and Ryan Condal, whose credits include “Colony.”
It will focus on House Targaryen, made famous in “Game of Thrones” by Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys and her fearsome dragons.
“House of the Dragon” was announced by HBO programming president Casey Bloys during a presentation for HBO Max, the streaming service launching in May 2020 . A spinoff of HBO megahit “Game of Thrones” would be a key attraction in the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace.
