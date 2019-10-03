Actor Robert De Niro in real-life drama with ex-worker
NEW YORK — Robert De Niro has found himself in a real-life court drama, trading dueling lawsuits with his former assistant after their decade-long working relationship went dreadfully sour.
He’s accusing her of misappropriating money. She says he subjected her to sexist and harassing comments.
Chase Robinson sued the 76-year-old De Niro Thursday in Manhattan federal court, seeking $12 million. The lawsuit came six weeks after De Niro’s company, Canal Productions, sought $6 million from Robinson in state court.
Robinson, who’s 37, said she endured years of gender discrimination and harassment as De Niro made sexually charged comments, was verbally abusive and treated her as his “office wife” while she was an executive assistant and eventual Vice President of Production and Finance.
Studio behind ‘Sesame Street’ is making an Elmo talk show
NEW YORK — Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel... and Elmo?
Sesame Workshop is developing a talk show starring the squeaky-voiced puppet, called “The Not Too Late Show with Elmo,” where he will interview celebrity guests. Production begins next month, but it’s not clear when the program will air.
It was announced Thursday as part of a deal between HBO Max and the children’s television producer. The centerpiece of the deal is five new seasons of “Sesame Street” that begin next year. The episodes will air first on the pay cable service and then be made available for free through PBS.
Part of the deal is two new animated series.
More “Sesame Street” products will be available on-demand, including classic episodes from the past 50 years.
Harvey Weinstein loses bid to move trial from New York
City
NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein has lost a longshot bid to move his sexual assault trial out of New York City, as a state court rejected Thursday the movie mogul’s concerns that he wouldn’t get a fair trial in the world’s media capital.
A five-judge panel of the state Supreme Court’s Appellate Division issued the decision after reviewing written submissions from Weinstein’s lawyers and prosecutors. The panel didn’t give a reason for the ruling, limiting its input on the matter to three short sentences.
Weinstein’s lawyers, who suggested in court papers that the trial be moved east to the Long Island suburbs or 150 miles (241.4 kilometers) north to Albany, didn’t immediately comment. Prosecutors declined comment.
Weinstein, 67, is due to stand trial in Manhattan in January on charges he raped a woman in a hotel room in 2013 and performed a forcible sex act on a different woman in 2006.
He has pleaded not guilty and is free on $1 million bail. He maintains any sexual activity was consensual and his lawyer, Donna Rotunno, has said she thinks “the case itself is weak.”
2 men convicted at trial on Tekashi 6ix9ine testimony
NEW YORK — Two men were convicted Thursday in a racketeering case featuring the testimony of Tekashi 6ix9ine, the rapper whose decision to cooperate put him in danger while in jail and made him a target of social media ridicule by other artists labeling him a “snitch.”
The Brooklyn-born Tekashi 6ix9ine, whose legal name is Daniel Hernandez, had pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges accusing him of joining the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, a violent street gang founded on Rikers Island. As part of a plea deal, he agreed to take the stand as a key government witness against two-high ranking members at a trial in federal court in Manhattan.
The 23-year-old rapper’s cooperation could earn him a break at sentencing. It might also him eligible for a witness protection program, though his distinctive facial tattoos, including a large “69” on his forehead. could make concealing his identity a challenge.
