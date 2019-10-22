Carter hospitalized after fall at home
ATLANTA — Former President Jimmy Carter had another fall at his home in Plains, Georgia, fracturing his pelvis and going to the hospital for treatment and observation, a spokeswoman said Tuesday.
Carter Center spokeswoman Deanna Congileo described the fracture as minor. Her statement said that the 95-year-old was in good spirits at the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center after falling on Monday evening, and that he was looking forward to recovering at home.
This is the third time Carter has fallen in recent months. He first fell in the spring and required hip replacement surgery. Carter fell again this month and despite receiving 14 stitches, traveled the next day to Nashville, Tennessee to rally volunteers and help build a Habitat for Humanity home.
Carter is the oldest living former president in U.S. history. He and 92-year-old Rosalynn recently became the longest married first couple, surpassing George and Barbara Bush, with more than 73 years of marriage.
Suit against Jussie Smollett proceeds
CHICAGO — A federal judge on Tuesday refused to dismiss Chicago’s lawsuit against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.
U.S. District Virginia Kendall’s ruling means that Chicago’s suit that seeks to recoup $130,000 that city officials say the police department spent investigating Smollett’s claim that he was a victim of a racist and homophobic attack in January can proceed.
The motion by the former “Empire” actor’s attorneys was a longshot because their argument boiled down to the contention that Smollett shouldn’t be required to reimburse the police department because he couldn’t have known how much time and money would be spent investigating his allegations.
Snoop Dogg to promote Israeli pot-growing machine
JERUSALEM — An Israeli start-up that promotes home-grown marijuana says it has signed on American rapper Snoop Dogg as a brand ambassador.
Snoop, an outspoken advocate of marijuana use, will promote Seedo’s small refrigerator-like machine that grows plants with the help of artificial intelligence.
The self-contained “grow box” regulates temperature, light, carbon dioxide and minerals and is monitored by an application.
The company says its box can grow a variety of plants and herbs, though much of its advertising has focused on the marijuana market.
In a statement released by Seedo on Tuesday, Snoop said that promoting a product that enables people to grow plants in unused urban spaces “is something I’m all the way down with.”
Snoop started his own line of marijuana products, Leafs by Snoop, in 2015.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.