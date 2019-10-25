Siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani launching book series
NEW YORK (AP) — The Shib Sibs are writing Kid Lit.
Maia and Alex Shibutani, the sibling ice dancers and Olympic bronze medalists, are collaborating on a middle grade book series, Penguin Young Readers announced Thursday.
The first book is called "Kudo Kids: The Mystery of the Masked Medalist." It's scheduled for May 12, two months before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, and the plot also looks to the future. Siblings Mika and Andy Kudo travel to Tokyo to attend the Olympics and share some unexpected adventures, including a game called OlympiFan. The book is co-authored by Michelle Schusterman.
The siblings finished third in ice dance at the Pyeongchang Olympics in 2018 and won the bronze medal in the team event in South Korea. They are also two-time U.S. figure skating champions.
New cruise ship stars a raft of bona fide Tony Award winners
By MARK KENNEDY AP Entertainment Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Tony Award-winners Alan Cumming, Norbert Leo Butz and Laura Benanti are headlining an interesting venue for a clutch of Broadway stars — a cruise ship.
The trio of performers will be joined by Sierra Boggess, Jenn Colella, Norm Lewis and Taylor Louderman for the inaugural sailing of The Broadway Cruise from New York City to Bermuda from Oct. 10-14, 2020.
The cruise will borrow the Norwegian Pearl, which accommodates 2,000 people. The stars will perform multiple unique shows on the main pool deck. Cabin prices begin at $995 per person.
Makeup designer Joe Dulude II will do demonstrations and interactive sessions with guests, costume designer Paul Tazewell will discuss his creative process and choreographer Kelly Devine will teach daily dance classes.
The concept isn't entirely new but the level of theater celebrity this time is high. Cruise ships have long highlighted Broadway shows onboard, with performances of everything from "Grease" to "Cats." And some cruise lines have employed Broadway veterans to mix with the passengers.
Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Actress Felicity Huffman was released Friday morning from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal, authorities said.
The “Desperate Housewives” star was released from the low-security prison for women because under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday, the U.S. Bureau of Prisons said. It wasn’t immediately clear why she was released Friday because Monday would have been the 14th day of her term.
Huffman entered prison on Oct. 15. A federal judge in Boston last month sentenced Huffman, 56, to two weeks in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.
The Emmy-award winning actress tearfully apologized at her sentencing, saying, “I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong.”
Huffman was the first parent sentenced in a scandal involving dozens of wealthy parents accused of bribing their children’s way into elite universities or cheating on college entrance exams.
Other parents in the far-reaching scandal could face far stiffer sentences.
