Dennis Rodman denies slapping guest at party
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Dennis Rodman is pleading not guilty to a misdemeanor charge of slapping a man who was celebrating the former NBA star’s birthday at a Florida bar last May.
Rodman’s attorney Lorne Berkeley denies the accusation and says an investigation will exonerate the retired player.
Delray Beach Police say Jeff Soulouque attended the May 17 birthday event at the Buddha Sky Bar. They say Soulouque told an officer he was talking to someone behind the former player. An affidavit says Rodman turned around and smacked him and immediately apologized.
Soulouque said he was a little swollen the next morning and decided to press charges. The officer said he did not observe any swelling.
Berkeley pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Florida court on behalf of Rodman.
Netflix releases Panama Papers movie despite suit
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Netflix has released a movie based on the so-called Panama Papers despite an attempt by two lawyers to stop the streaming premiere.
“The Laundromat,” starring Gary Oldman, Antonio Banderas and Meryl Streep, debuted Friday on Netflix after a limited release in theaters.
Two Panamanian lawyers, Jürgen Mossack and Ramón Fonseca, sued Netflix in federal court in Connecticut this week, saying the movie defamed them and could prejudice criminal cases against them. Netflix called the suit a “frivolous legal stunt” aimed at censoring free speech.
The Panama Papers were more than 11 million documents leaked from the two lawyers’ firm that shed light on how the rich hide their money.
A judge ruled Thursday that the case shouldn’t have been filed in Connecticut and transferred it to the Los Angeles-area federal court district.
Shaq donates a year’s rent to a paralyzed boy
ATLANTA — Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal has donated a year’s rent in a new home to an Atlanta woman whose 12-year-old son was paralyzed in a shooting at a football game.
O’Neal tells WXIA-TV that Isaiah Payton’s family had been living in a one-bedroom apartment that wasn’t accessible for people with disabilities. Now they have a home in a good neighborhood. He says he’s helping furnish the home and will pay its rent for the next year.
Isaiah was shot through the spine in August after a football scrimmage between two high schools. Sixteen-year-old Damean Spear also was wounded and treated for minor injuries. Isaiah’s mother, Allison Woods, has said relearning how to care for Isaiah meant she had to leave her job, adding financial stress to her emotional turmoil.
