Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape; former anchor denies claim
NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who worked at NBC News claimed that former anchor Matt Lauer raped her at a hotel while on assignment for the Sochi Olympics, an encounter the former “Today” show host claimed was consensual.
The claim outlined by Brooke Nevils in Ronan Farrow’s book, “Catch and Kill,” puts a name and details behind the event that led to Lauer’s firing by NBC in 2017. It also provoked the first public response from Lauer, who said in a defiant and graphic letter made public by his lawyer that “my silence was a mistake.”
Variety first reported Nevils’ charges after obtaining a copy of Farrow’s book. The Associated Press typically does not identify alleged victims of sexual assault, unless they step forward publicly as Nevils has done.
“It was nonconsensual in the sense that I was too drunk to consent,” Nevils told Farrow.
In his letter, Lauer admitted to his extramarital affair with Nevils. He said on that night in Sochi that they consensually performed a variety of sexual acts.
“She was a fully enthusiastic and willing partner,” he wrote.
Kurt Cobain’s ‘Unplugged’ sweater, guitar, head to auction
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The olive green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s MTV “Unplugged” performance and one of the late rocker’s custom guitars are headed to auction.
Julien’s Auctions said Wednesday that the sweater and a custom Fender guitar built in 1993 that Cobain used during the band’s In Utero tour will be offered during a two-day auction of rock memorabilia this month.
The turquoise-bodied left-handed guitar was on display for several years at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Cobain, one of the biggest stars of the grunge rock music scene of the early 1990s, was 27 when he killed himself on April 5, 1994.
Other pieces in the auction include handwritten lyrics by Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton and Bruce Springsteen.
The auction will be held Oct. 25 and 26.
Couple get month sentence in college bribery scandal
BOSTON (AP) — A business executive and his wife, a former journalist, were each sentenced to a month in prison Tuesday for paying $125,000 to rig their daughter’s college entrance exams in a scandal involving dozens of wealthy and sometimes famous parents.
Gregory and Marcia Abbott, of New York and Colorado, were sentenced in Boston’s federal court after pleading guilty to a single count of fraud and conspiracy. They follow five other parents who have been sentenced so far, with prison sentences ranging from 14 days to five months.
The Abbotts paid $50,000 to have a test proctor correct their daughter’s ACT exam answers in 2018, along with $75,000 to rig her SAT subject tests in math and literature, authorities said. They kept the scheme hidden from their daughter.
Prosecutors had pushed for sentences of eight months in prison and a $40,000 fine for each parent. They said the couple planned to use the test scores to get their daughter into Duke University, where Marcia Abbott had received an English degree.
In a Sept. 27 letter to the court, Gregory Abbott said that his actions were “wrong and stupid” and that he feels “genuine remorse.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.