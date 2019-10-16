Huffman starts serving prison time
in college scam
DUBLIN, Calif. — A representative for Felicity Huffman says the actress has reported to a federal prison in California to serve a two-week sentence in the college admissions scandal.
The Federal Correctional Institution, Dublin is a low-security prison for women in the San Francisco area.
A federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman last month to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation.
The “Desperate Housewives” star pleaded guilty in May to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.
A statement Tuesday from Huffman’s representative says that she “is prepared to serve the term of imprisonment Judge Talwani ordered as one part of the punishment she imposed for Ms. Huffman’s actions.”
Prosecutor: 12 Gooding accusers could testify
NEW YORK — Up to a dozen accusers could testify at the sexual misconduct trial of Cuba Gooding Jr., a Manhattan prosecutor said Tuesday.
Prosecutor Jenna Long made the comment as the actor pleaded not guilty to an indictment alleging two instances of sexual misconduct.
Gooding appeared Tuesday before a judge in New York City and was released on his own recognizance.
The allegations from the 12 other women range from 2001 to 2018 and all involve allegations he touched or grabbed women at bars, hotels or restaurants. Prosecutors said several of the alleged incidents happened in New York or the Los Angeles area.
The 51-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star was previously accused of groping a woman’s breast at a bar on June 9.
The woman told police she believed Gooding was intoxicated.
The defense has said there are two witnesses who say it never happened and a bar video that backs up that claim.
Gooding’s lawyer said outside court that he is “absolutely dumbfounded.”
Houston, Notorious B.I.G. nominated for rock hall of fame
NEW YORK — The late musical icons Whitney Houston and the Notorious B.I.G. are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class.
The prestigious organization announced Tuesday that Dave Matthews Band, Motorhead, Pat Benatar, Soundgarden, The Doobie Brothers, T.Rex and Thin Lizzy join Houston and B.I.G. as first-time Rock Hall nominees. The 35th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on May 2, 2020, at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Nine Inch Nails, Judas Priest, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Kraftwerk, MC5 and Todd Rundgren round out the 16 nominees for the 2020 class. The official inductees will be announced in January.
Acts are eligible for induction 25 years after the release of their first commercial recording. Houston has been eligible for nearly a decade: Her self-titled debut album was released in 1985. The six-time Grammy winner is one of the greatest singers of all-time, known for hits like “The Greatest Love of All,” ″I Will Always Love You” and “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” She died in 2012.
B.I.G., born Christopher Wallace, released his debut album, “Ready to Die,” in 1994. He was shot to death in 1997, 16 days before the release of his sophomore album, “Life After Death.” His hits include anthems like “Juicy,” ?Big Poppa,” ?Stay With Me,” ?Hypnotize” and “Mo Money Mo Problems.”
