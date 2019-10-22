Fonda returns to civil disobedience for climate change
WASHINGTON — Inspired by the climate activism of a Swedish teenager, Jane Fonda says she’s returning to civil disobedience nearly a half-century after she was last arrested at a protest.
Fonda, known for her opposition to the Vietnam War, was one of 17 climate protesters arrested Friday at the U.S. Capitol on charges of unlawful demonstration by what she called “extremely nice and professional” police. Fellow actor Sam Waterston was also in the group, which included many older demonstrators.
Now 81, Fonda said she plans to get arrested every Friday to advocate for urgent reduction in the use of fossil fuels. She hopes to encourage other older people to protest as well.
Getting arrested in 2019, poses some entirely new challenges, Fonda told The Associated Press in an interview.
These days, “they use white plastic things on your wrists instead of metal handcuffs, and that hurts more,” she said.
Duchess of Sussex calls 1st year of marriage difficult
LONDON — The Duchess of Sussex says her first year of marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry has been difficult because of the pressure from Britain’s tabloid press.
The former Meghan Markle told ITV in an interview broadcast Sunday that her British friends warned her not to marry the prince because of the intense media scrutiny that would follow in his country. But the U.S. television star said she “naively” dismissed the warnings, because as an American she didn’t understand how the British press worked.
“I never thought this would be easy but I thought it would be fair. And that is the part that is hard to reconcile,” she said. “But (I) just take each day as it comes.”
The royal couple revealed their struggles with the media during the ITV documentary “Harry & Meghan: An African Journey,” which followed them on a recent tour of Southern Africa. Both said they had struggled with the spotlight, particularly because they say much of what is printed is untrue.
The pressure was aggravated by the fact that the duchess was a newlywed, then pregnant and then a new mother.
“Any woman, especially when they’re pregnant, you’re really vulnerable. And so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a newborn, you know?” she said, adding that it was a struggle.
Later she added: “I would say thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK, but it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”
Jennifer Lawrence marries art dealer Cooke Maroney
NEWPORT, R.I. — Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence got married over the weekend in Rhode Island during a ceremony and reception studded with Hollywood stars.
The “Hunger Games” star tied the knot with New York art dealer Cooke Maroney on Saturday at a Newport, Rhode Island, mansion.
Lawrence’s publicist confirmed to The Associated Press that the wedding took place, but did not provide additional details.
People.com reports that Emma Stone, Kris Jenner and Amy Schumer were among the 150 guests at Belcourt Castle, which is owned by Carolyn Rafaelian, owner and founder of the jewelry company Alex and Ani.
The Newport Daily News reports that about 100 fans stood outside the mansion hoping to catch a glimpse of a celebrity.
