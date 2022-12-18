ATLANTA — Forecasters are warning of treacherous holiday travel and life-threatening cold for much of the nation as an arctic air mass blows into the already-frigid southern United States.
“We’re looking at much-below normal temperatures, potentially record-low temperatures leading up to the Christmas holiday,” said Zack Taylor, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
The polar air arrives as an earlier storm system gradually winds down in the northeastern U.S. after burying parts of the region under two feet (61 centimeters) of snow. More than 80,000 customers in New England were still without power on Sunday morning, according to poweroutage.us, which tracks outages across the country.
The incoming artic front brings “extreme and prolonged freezing conditions for southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana,” the National Weather Service in a special weather statement Sunday.
By Thursday night, temperatures will plunge as low as 13 degrees (minus 10.6 Celsius) in Jackson, Mississippi; and around 5 degrees (minus 15 Celsius) in Nashville, Tennessee, the National Weather Service predicts.
In Kokomo, the National Weather Service is forecasting extreme cold and a “significant” winter storm this weekend, with highs of 11 degrees on Friday and just a high of 4 degrees on Saturday. Lows for those days are forecasted at -4 degrees and -3 degrees, respectively, not including wind chill. Wind chills could be as low as -20 to -30 degrees this weekend.
“A significant storm system is expected to move through the area Thursday through the weekend with heavy rain, accumulating snow, high winds, sub zero temperatures, and dangerously low wind chill all possible across Indiana during that time frame,” the NWS said Sunday in a special weather statement. “While confidence remains low on exact details of timing and track of the system and areas where heavy snow could fall, confidence remains high in the dangerously cold air threat and high wind potential.”
For much of the U.S., the winter weather will get worse before it gets better.
The coming week has the potential for “the coldest air of the season” as the strong artic front marches across the eastern two-thirds of the country in the days before Christmas, according to the latest forecasts from the federal Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.
The center warned of a “massive expanse of frigid temperatures from the Northern Rockies/Northern Plains to the Midwest through the middle of the week, and then reaching the Gulf Coast and much of the Eastern U.S. by Friday and into the weekend.”
Florida will not have a white Christmas, but forecasters are expecting that weekend to be unusually cold throughout the state.
Northern Florida cities such as Jacksonville, Tallahassee and Pensacola have predicted lows in the 20s (minus 3 Celsius) on Christmas Eve, with highs of about 40 (4 Celsius). Orlando and Tampa are not expected to break 50 (10 Celsius) on Christmas Eve and even Miami isn’t expected to get out of the 50s (15 Celsius).
