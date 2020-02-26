WASHINGTON — The fast-moving coronavirus isn’t just confounding health officials. It’s also bedeviling policymakers and central bankers who are struggling to assess the economic damage from an outbreak that’s reached 37 countries and territories, infected 80,000 people and killed 2,700 worldwide.
They don’t know where or how fast the virus will spread. They can’t draw on clear precedents to consider what to do. And the tools they normally use to fight economic slumps — interest-rate cuts, government spending hikes and tax relief — either might not work very well, lack broad support or carry their own risks.
If they overreact, policymakers can cause self-defeating panic. Yet if they respond too slowly or timidly, they risk having the economic damage deepen and spread.
Stock markets tumbled and bond yields sank Tuesday for a second day on rising fears that COVID-19 and the quarantines being imposed to fight it are obstructing global supply chains and could derail corporate earnings and the global economy.
The Dow Jones industrial plunged 878 points — 3% — after plummeting more than 1,000 points Monday, the sharpest drop in two years.
Catherine Mann, chief economist at Citi, said the financial services giant has cut its forecast for global economic growth this year to 2.5%, the weakest pace since the Great Recession more than a decade ago.
When the virus began grabbing headlines last month, most economists were relatively sanguine about the economic damage it could cause. They predicted a repeat of what happened when the SARS outbreak hit China and its neighbors in 2003: A short-lived blow to economic output, followed by a relatively quick rebound.
So far, the Fed has chosen to monitor the health crisis and its economic fallout and hold off on any decision to cut rates below their already low levels. Its cautious approach is beginning to draw criticism from some.
Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, however, promised Tuesday that “we will be ready with a number of measures, emergency measures, common sense measures” if the virus’ “contagion rate picks up.’’
