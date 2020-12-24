LOS ANGELES — Hard-hit California eclipsed 2 million coronavirus cases on Christmas Eve as the U.S. headed into a holiday season of travel and family gatherings that threaten to fuel the deadly outbreak across the nation.
Despite warnings from public health experts to stay home, over 1.19 million travelers passed through U.S. airport security checkpoints Wednesday — down by about 40% from a year ago, but the highest one-day total since the crisis took hold in mid-March.
Airports also recorded around 1 million travelers on each of the five days between last Friday and Tuesday.
The first COVID-19 case in California was confirmed Jan. 25. It took 292 days to reach 1 million cases on Nov. 11. It took 44 days to get to the next million.
California, the most populous state, has recorded more than 23,000 COVID-19 deaths. Its confirmed infection rate — cases per 100,000 people — is lower than the U.S. average, but its nearly 40 million residents mean the outbreak outpaces that of other states in sheer numbers. More than 18,000 people are in the hospital, and many intensive care units are filled.
Nurses are exhausted, terrified of what’s next and angry at those who ignore pleas to stay home and stay safe.
