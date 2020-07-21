Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.