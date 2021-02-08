Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around in the morning. High 22F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with snow showers. Low 14F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. About one inch of snow expected.