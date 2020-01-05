Iraq calls for expulsion of US troops over deadly airstrike

A supporter of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah wears the words "powerful revenge, on her hand, ahead of the leader's televised speech in a southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, following the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The placard in depicts Soleimaini and Iraq's Popular Mobilization forces commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, who was also killed in the strike. Arabic reads: "On the road to Jerusalem."