HONOLULU — When a curfew goes into effect each night for one Hawaiian county, the mayor gets bored - and posts videos on social media.
And his constituents? They're entertained.
"Our Mayor is bettah than yours!!" one woman commented, responding to Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami's stiff but earnest version of the Renegade to the rap song "Lottery," one of the most popular dances on social media.
The videos, the 42-year-old mayor explains on Facebook, are meant to "break the boredom together as a community." And they seem to have succeeded.
As of Monday, a video he posted April 4 of him dancing generated more than 2,000 shares and more than 400 comments on Facebook.
