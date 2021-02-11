Kevin James stars in NASCAR comedy
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Kevin James fancies himself an everyman in his comedic roles. He’s worked as a mall cop and delivery driver. An unlucky zoo keeper and a retired police officer.
So it took the actor a moment to figure out how he might fit in a series set in a NASCAR garage.
“I don’t know how it would work as a comedy,” James said.
James said the light went off – or is it, the green flag of an idea dropped – when the show was framed as less about the inner workings of the industry and more about the relationships of a tight-knit racing team.
“It’s the same as anything else. It’s a workplace comedy, there’s family, it’s competitive,” James said. “It’s set on the greatest stage ever. It’s insane what NASCAR is.”
James stars as crew chief Kevin Gibson in Netflix’s new comedy series, “The Crew,” the latest in a line of NASCAR-themed TV shows and movies where the source material traditionally bordered on good ol’ boys satire or sensationalism rather than reality.
How the “The Crew” will land in the finishing order among past vehicles like “Days of Thunder,” “Talladega Nights,” “Cars,” “Stroker Ace” or even “Six Pack” remains to be seen but the stock car door is open for a contender.
“People who don’t love NASCAR will still love it because it’s about the characters,” James said.
James plays an old-school crew chief for the fictional Bobby Spencer Racing team at odds with a new owner (Jillian Mueller) who wants to modernize the dysfunctional team. Much like offbeat sponsors of the past such as Lightning McQueen’s Dinoco, the team fields the No. 74 Fake Steak-sponsored car. NASCAR driver Reed Sorenson, driving for Spire Motorsports, raced last season at Michigan International Speedway in the Fake Steak car for footage featured in the series.
NASCAR cooperated with the project and James was coached for the role by long-time crew chief Tony Gibson. Ryan Blaney, Austin Dillon and Cole Custer are among the drivers who cameo on the show that debuts Monday.
“It’s supposed to be a lighthearted, funny, sitcom show in front of a live audience and I think they did good,” Blaney said. “They’re not really trying to make us look bad, they’re just doing something that I think it’s really gonna get people watching NASCAR.”
