Giannulli must remain in prison
BOSTON — Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli’s request to serve the remaining three months of his prison term in the college admissions bribery scheme at home was denied Tuesday by a federal judge.
Giannulli argued he should be released to home confinement for the rest of his five-month sentence because he spent eight weeks under “extreme” conditions in solitary confinement because of the coronavirus pandemic after reporting to prison in November.
But U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Giannulli failed to demonstrate an “extraordinary and compelling reason warranting his release,” though he noted that the quarantine was “longer than anticipated.”
An email seeking comment was sent to lawyers for Giannulli.
Giannulli, who reported to prison on Nov. 19, believed he would only be held in quarantine for a short time before testing negative for the coronavirus, his lawyers said in court documents. Instead, he spent 56 days isolated in a small cell at California’s USP Lompoc before being transferred to a minimum security camp on Jan. 13, they said.
WaPo editor Baron retiring next month
NEW YORK — Washington Post Executive Editor Marty Baron, who has led the newspaper as it nearly doubled its staff in eight years, said Tuesday that he will retire at the end of February.
One of the nation’s top journalism executives, Baron led the Post through a digital transformation and drove it through intense competition with The New York Times, another news organization that thrived through the Trump era.
Baron was the top editor at the Boston Globe and Miami Herald before taking over at the Post. Many outside journalism know him through actor Liev Schreiber’s portrayal in the 2015 movie “Spotlight” about the Globe’s investigation of the Catholic Church.
It was one of many “epic” news stories during his 45 years in journalism that Baron recalled working on in a note sent to Post staff members on Tuesday.
“The experience has been deeply meaningful, enriched by colleagues who made me a better professional and a better person,” he wrote. “At age 66, I feel ready to move on.”
