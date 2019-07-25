INDIANAPOLIS — Five presidential candidates visited Indianapolis Thursday for the National Urban League conference, vying for the support of minority voters in the Democratic primary.
Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Corey Booker of New Jersey, former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio presented their platforms to over 500 attendees.
Following a 10-minute speech, candidates answered a few NUL-provided questions on Russian meddling in the 2016 election, closing the wealth gap and restoring the Voting Rights Act.
Booker, 50, used his experience as mayor of Newark, New Jersey to show how he tackled inequality before President Donald Trump’s election.
“Every single successful struggle for justice in America (and) every winning Democratic coalition… has included the active participation and leadership of African American communities and organizations,” Booker said. “That’s how we tore down Jim Crow… and that’s how we’re going to beat Donald Trump next year. But we will not beat Donald Trump unless we engage, energize and excite a massive voter turnout in the African American community.”
Booker called today a “moral moment in America” for people to fix systematic racial oppression and compared Trump to civil rights opponent Bull Connor.
“We beat Bull Connor not by bringing bigger dogs and bigger fire; not by being on his turf and using his tactics,” Booker said. “But you cannot say that those protesters in Birmingham weren’t tough. That’s the kind of fight I’m going to bring. I believe that you cannot win this election by being like Donald Trump.”
Ryan, 46, shared the history of racial division in America saying that, as president, he wanted to bring Americans together to change its criminal justice, agriculture, health care and education systems.
“I’m not interested in us reforming a bunch of old, broken systems,” Ryan said. “In my mind, it’s new and better. It’s not reform, it’s transform. I’m ready to turn the page. I’m ready for new and better.”
Delaney, 56, went from the “bottom quartile” to becoming an entrepreneur, he said, and emphasized the additional barriers black Americans face in growing wealth.
“It was just a lot easier for me. Sure I worked hard… but it was just a lot easier for me and that is just not fair,” Delaney said. “Because I truly believe no one, no matter the condition of your birth, should have different opportunities.”
Klobuchar, 59, criticized Trump for his impulsive and insensitive tweets, advocating for the reauthorization of the Voting Rights Act.
“We need (to) make sure that African Americans can vote,” Klobuchar said. “This used to be a bipartisan issue when it came to voting. It no longer is (and) it’s one of saddest things in this country.”
Klobuchar advocated for paper ballots and holding social media companies accountable to confront Russian interference in elections.
“Never say that they meddled in an election… They invaded our election. They didn’t use tanks or missiles, they used a cyber-attack,” Klobuchar said, highlighting a misleading election ad targeting black voters. “The solution is that these social media companies have to show us what these ads are so campaigns and the press can see them immediately… and who paid for them.”
Biden, 76, thanked NUL for publishing an annual “State of Black America” report, “(forcing) us to contend with the systematic inequality that remains.”
“Did you ever think you’d see in 2017, people coming out on a field carrying torches, veins bulging, spewing anti-Semitic hate and talking about white supremacy as well as the Klu Klux Klan?” Biden said. “I honest to God thought I would never see that again… today we have a president who embraces these vile things.”
Biden said that communities of color and tribal communities bore the brunt of environmental injustice and climate change, such as Flint, Michigan.
“The president has done for this generation what the Vietnam War and the civil rights movement did for my generation,” he said. “The one thing I have to thank the president for is that he’s energized people to understand what we have to do. People now understand the consequences of everything that this administration has done.”
Pete Seat, the spokesperson for the Indiana Republican Party, welcomed the candidates to the Circle City Thursday.
“While these Democrats promote radical socialist ideas like the Green New Deal that would balloon the size of government and cost good-paying Hoosier jobs, the Indiana Way is centered on results,” Seat said in a release. “Under Republican leadership, Indiana shines with a balanced budget, record investments in education, record infrastructure work currently underway and more Hoosiers working than ever before.”
All five candidates Thursday qualified for next week’s second round of Democratic debates. Delaney, Klobuchar and Ryan will debate on Tuesday night while Biden and Booker will appear on Wednesday night.
