Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Showers continuing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 36F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph, becoming WSW and increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.