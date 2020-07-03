FILE – This Jan. 12, 2012 file photo shows Hugh Downs at the “Today” show 60th anniversary celebration in New York. Downs, a genial and near-constant presence on television from the 1950s through the 1990s, has died. His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in Scottsdale, Ariz. He was 99. Downs was a host of the ‘Today’ show on NBC, worked on the ‘Tonight’ show when Jack Paar was in charge, and hosted the long-running game show “Concentration.” (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, File)