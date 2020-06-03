Family attorney Ben Crump, left, escorts Quincy Mason, second from left, a son of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Minneapolis, as they and some Floyd family members visited a memorial where Floyd was arrested on May 25 and died while in police custody. Video shared online by a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)