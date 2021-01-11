Video tribute closes Trebek’s last ‘Jeopardy!’

FILE – Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on May 5, 2019 in Pasadena, Calif. More than two months after Trebek’s death, fans of “Jeopardy!” finally got the chance to say goodbye. A video tribute to the host opened the Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 episode of the quiz show, the final one that Trebek taped before pancreatic cancer claimed his life on Nov. 8. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)