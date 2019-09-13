Cuban migrants are escorted by Mexican immigration officials in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, on April 29, 2019, as they cross the Paso del Norte International bridge to be processed as asylum seekers on the U.S. side of the border. Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Thursday, Sept. 12, that Mexico’s government doesn’t agree with an “astonishing” U.S. Supreme Court order that would block migrants from countries from applying for asylum at U.S. borders.