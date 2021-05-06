Despite cold, drizzling rain and chilly gusts of wind, a large crowd gathered outside the Howard County Courthouse on Thursday afternoon to pray for the community during the 70th annual National Day of Prayer.
1 of 23
Rachel Verbosky sings along to the music played by Dean Schimmelpfennig Jr. at the National Day of Prayer event Thursday held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Cindy Smith raises her hand during one of the opening songs Thursday at the National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Abby Double reads scripture Thursday at the National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The National Day of Prayer event was held Thursday on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 Cindy Smith raises her hand during one of the closing songs at the National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
National Day of Prayer
1 of 23
Rachel Verbosky sings along to the music played by Dean Schimmelpfennig Jr. at the National Day of Prayer event Thursday held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Cindy Smith raises her hand during one of the opening songs Thursday at the National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Abby Double reads scripture Thursday at the National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
The National Day of Prayer event was held Thursday on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse.
Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 Cindy Smith raises her hand during one of the closing songs at the National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
5-6-21 The National Day of Prayer event held on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse Thursday. Tim Bath | Kokomo Tribune
Tim Bath
And even with the less than ideal weather, Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said it was exciting to hold the event again after it was canceled last year due to the pandemic.
"It's great to be praying back in the streets of Kokomo," he told the crowd. " ... People of all faiths have gathered across the nation in person and virtually, to unite in prayer for our great country."
For around an hour, attendees sang songs, listened to a sermon and spent the time praying for government leaders, the military, first responders, schools, churches, families and the media.
The theme of the event came from a verse in 2 Corinthians that reads "Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty."
During a proclamation declaring Thursday as the National Day of Prayer in the city, Moore said the verse represented a good lesson for today's world.
"It's a perfect and prayerful plea to our creator to further unite Americans from all socio-economic, political and ethnic backgrounds in prayer for our world," he said.
Howard County Commissioner Paul Wyman prayed for President Joe Biden, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and for Moore. He also prayed for wisdom for the Kokomo City Council.
"Bless the city council and provide them with an ongoing spirit of engagement with each other, the mayor and the citizens in a meaningful way, so that Kokomo remains at the forefront and will always be this special place that we have come to love," he said.
Wyman also prayed for his fellow commissioners, along with the Howard County Council.
"Provide us the knowledge and wisdom to represent the interest of our community, so that we may continue to stand out among the 92 counties as a county that respects its people and governs with a true love for our constituents."
Jeff Russell, Kokomo Police Department chaplain, asked for protection and wisdom for firefighters and the city and county's first responders — especially during a time when national tensions are high between police and communities, he said.
"As lawlessness grows, and as this profession takes many hits due to terrible circumstances, and even some wrong choices and actions by officers, we do pray for them," he said. "Please give them your wisdom, for they are one incident away from having to make life-altering decisions."
Russell also prayed specifically for Martin Meyers, the 50-year-old Kokomo firefighter who died in March after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Kristen Bilkey, superintendent of Northwestern Communities Schools, prayed for encouragement for teachers and students, and that all local schools would provide safety and knowledge.
"We lift up our schools," she said. "May they be a place of great discovery, a place where everyone is respected and are deeply valued."
Tim Gates, pastor at First Church of the Nazarene, prayed that churches all over the county would work together in a spirit of community and not competition.
"I lift up every church in our community, many represented here today," he said. "May we continue to stand together, united and strong in the midst of adversity."
Other prayers were offered for the city's families. Evelyn Oglesby, first lady at Great Faith Christian Center, asked for guidance for parents raising their children. She also prayed that the community would stand united.
"Help us as a community to feel a sense of responsibility to one another," Oglesby said. "We ask for help as we work to combat the negative forces that want to tear apart our community."
The final supplication of the day came from Sharon Reed, a pastor and owner of Esther's Place Boutique, who prayed that journalists and media outlets report with integrity and accuracy.
"Open their hearts to sense the accountability of their words," she said. "We pray all media outlets will embrace justice and humanity, and will speak light through their reporting."
Moore said praying for the nation dates back to the country's founding fathers, and quoted Abraham Lincoln to highlight the role prayer has served for the country's leaders in times of crisis.
"I have been driven many times to my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go," Moore quoted. "My own wisdom, and that of all about me, seemed insufficient for the day."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.