The public is invited to participate next week in Howard County’s National Day of Prayer.
The event is scheduled for noon May 5 on the east side of the Howard County Courthouse square (Main Street). Organizers state that many individuals throughout the community will be on hand to lead everyone in prayer for the city, government, families, schools, churches, media and businesses.
Organizers suggest attendees bring their own chairs to the event, though some chairs will be provided.
If inclement weather occurs, the National Day of Prayer service will be moved to Grace United Methodist Church, 219 W. Mulberry St., or on Facebook Live by searching for “National Day of Prayer-Kokomo, IN.”
For more information about the event, contact Debbi Springer at dspringer@rescuekokomo.org.
