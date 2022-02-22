The Indiana FFA (Future Farmers of America) Association and the Indiana State Department of Agriculture will celebrate all things blue and gold for National FFA Week, which began Feb. 19 and runs through Saturday.
National FFA Week remembers more than 94 years of FFA tradition and history while also highlighting and celebrating the success stories of the 735,000 members of the national organization.
“I am incredibly proud of the work FFA members do year-round to support and promote Indiana agriculture,” said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, Secretary of Agriculture. “National FFA Week is a great opportunity for our FFA members to show their community, schools and neighbors what FFA and serving others is all about. I am excited to see the work completed by these young leaders during this weeklong celebration.”
Starting in 1948, the National FFA Board of Directors designated a weeklong celebration to recognize George Washington’s example and legacy as a leader and farmer. For the past 74 years, FFA members across the country have taken part in agricultural, leadership and service-based activities during National FFA Week.
During the week, chapters host a variety of events to educate, advocate and celebrate the agricultural industry. From a school petting zoo to a farmer’s breakfast, the activities pay homage to the dedication and commitment of today’s agriculturalists, according to a recent press release. During National FFA Week, the Indiana FFA state officers travel the state to participate in activities with local FFA chapters and their communities.
