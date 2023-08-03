While carrying a full water launcher, Officer Drew Wallsmith with the Indiana University Police Department Kokomo aimed at a group of children standing outside Taylor Elementary School on Tuesday evening and pushed his hand forward.
A moment later, water shot from the launcher, causing the nearby children to squeal with excitement.
Just a few feet away, another officer sat perilously on the platform of a dunk tank, waiting for children to hurl a ball as hard as they could at a tiny bullseye, thus sending that officer plunging into the water below.
Elsewhere across the county, officers with the Kokomo Police Department spent a few hours cooking hot dogs and playing with bubble wands, all part of a community engagement event called National Night Out.
National Night Out events take place nationwide on the first Tuesday of August, with a goal of gathering community members with law enforcement in an informal meet-and-greet setting.
This year’s activities were held in numerous spots throughout Howard County, including Apperson Way Apartments, Sargent Place Apartments, Cricket Hill subdivision, the Westbrook subdivision, Garden Square, Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center and Taylor Elementary School.
“This is a relationship builder,” KPD Maj. Brian Seldon told the Tribune. “A lot of this is continuing to build these partnerships (with community members) because those are everlasting. … It’s all about building that rapport. It starts from the youth and goes to the adults. The more they see you, the more they’re comfortable with you.”
And for Seldon, who said he’s participated in National Night Out now for at least the last 15 years, nights like Tuesday also allow community members to see law enforcement officers in a completely different light.
“If all people see is us on television arresting people, then that’s all that’s going to be implanted in their minds,” he said. “So we have to come out and show them that we’re people too. We’re just like them. We put our clothes on just like them. I don’t think we’re better than other people. We just happen to wear a uniform. But in the end, we’re just like them.”
Seldon added that since KPD has seen an increase in new officers over recent months, an event like National Night Out is critical to helping those new officers establish relationships with the community they serve.
“That’s the start,” he said, “to get them (new officers) involved and to get them to understand it’s not just about going out and arresting people. A lot of times, it’s about giving people a break. A lot of people deserve a break. You don’t have to arrest everybody. It’s just another side of this, to show these new guys the importance of establishing that trust and getting out there.
“I’ve been living in Kokomo all my life, and I feel comfortable with the people I interact with,” Seldon added. “That’s just from understanding the community and being able to talk to individuals. You have to know how to communicate. There’s a lot that goes into policing, and getting our young officers to understand that is important.”
Kevin Summers, an officer with IUPD Kokomo, shared Seldon’s sentiments.
“These events are just priceless because we can reach out and really build the rapport,” he said. “And I think when you build relationships, then you ultimately build respect. I think that’s what both sides need within our community here as partners.”
This year marked the second consecutive time the department partnered with Taylor Community Schools for National Night Out, and Summers noted this year was even bigger than last time.
“I estimated the attendance to be about 150 tonight,” he said after Tuesday’s event. “And I’m going to guess 80% of them were new faces. So, it’s continuing to build. New families are moving into the community, new faces. … Things like this, this is how we’re able to reach and break barriers amongst our community. We just come in and let our hair down and enjoy the night, and people see us as people too.”
