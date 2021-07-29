The Kokomo Police Department recently announced that their annual "National Night Out" celebration will be held next week.
According to a news release from City of Kokomo officials, National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support and participation for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and send a message to criminals to let them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back against violence.
Tuesday's event runs from 4-6 p.m. in Foster Park, and police officers will be on hand that evening to meet and greet members of the community, as well as provide food, including hot dogs.
There will also be raffle drawings for a girls and a boys bicycle during the event. Free tickets for the drawing will be available at the event.
After the festivities at the park, the public is also encouraged to attend "Bash at the Beach," a free evening swim from 6-8 p.m. at Kokomo Beach Family Aquatic Center.
Anyone who is unable to attend Tuesday's event but wants to either share or request information on various crime prevention activities or establish a Crime Watch Area can contact KPD's Crime Prevention Unit at 765-456-7333, the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017 or via email at nmarcus@cityofkokomo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.