Kokomo resident Lottie Shaffer softly pressed the button that would send her voice to dozens of waiting ears.
“Welcome to Keflavik, Iceland. It’s not all ice like you might think. It gets up to 65 or 70 degrees this time of year,” she said lightly, watching the smiles stretch across the faces in front of her.
It was the mid-1980s, and Shaffer was working as a customer service agent at the time as a member of the United States Navy.
Stationed at Naval Air Station Keflavik, Shaffer — an E-4 — was a woman of many hats in her position too, as the now 55-year-old described during a recent sit-down with the Tribune.
“One of my major duties in Iceland was to be the greeter of the rotator,” she said. “That was the airplane that brought everyone [military crews and personnel] into Iceland. … That also entailed tagging luggage, weighing luggage and signing people up for flights. … But I would also go on the flight deck to pick up crews and go across on the bus to pick them up.”
And for Shaffer — who grew up in Indiana and went to boot camp in Florida — one of the perks of her position was that she was able to meet and greet military personnel from all over the world.
But it also came with its own set of quirky challenges too, Shaffer noted, recalling a particular moment that still makes her giggle to this day.
“One time I was walking out to an aircraft that was parked close to the building,” she said. “There was black ice on the flight deck, and I just stepped off away from where the building was blocking the wind, and this big gust of wind blew me right across the flight deck. … I looked up and said, ‘Lord, this is fun, but I think it’s about time this ended because I really have to get to the rotator because I’m going to be late.’ And believe it or not, the wind stopped.”
But as quickly as Shaffer’s deployment in Iceland started, it seemed to end just as quickly too, as pregnancy complications forced her departure long before she was ready to leave.
“I wouldn’t have gotten out without that,” she said. “I absolutely loved my job. … I really wanted to stay in as a career. Those were some of the hardest parts, leaving the people I worked with and leaving the idea of having a career.”
And though Shaffer was never in a war during her time in the service, she said the lessons she learned in the military — such as perseverance and steadfastness — was greatly needed for the “domestic” war she fought back home after her discharge.
“I’ve been through a lot of pain in my lifetime,” Shaffer said, “from domestic violence. I have bad muscles in my back, my neck, and I even had a traumatic brain injury (TBI) because I passed out with one concussion and had it for three days before I woke up. I also dealt with two or three others before I got a divorce.”
And though it’s been decades since the abuse, Shaffer still has difficulty standing for great lengths of time because of the pain.
The chronic pain has also made it difficult to find and maintain sustained employment through the years, she noted, often having to quit because she simply couldn’t physically do the job anymore.
But Shaffer said she’s never been the one to make excuses or let a closed door stand in her way either, and she’s in a much better place now.
A resident of Jackson Street Commons — an apartment complex for formerly homeless veterans located near downtown Kokomo — Shaffer has found a new purpose, helping veterans overcome their own pasts like Shaffer has overcome hers.
“This is very important to me,” she said, “because I have always loved to volunteer. I believe the Lord has put me in this position because I am just that type of person.”
So on any given day, you might find Shaffer tending to the garden on the property, greeting people as a member of the facility’s resident council or even working on her new book that she hopes to have completed next year.
Shaffer’s work was even honored in 2018 during an Indiana Housing Conference in Indianapolis, where she was named “Outstanding Resident of the Year.”
Because for Shaffer, no veteran is left behind on the battlefield, and no veteran should be left behind in life either.
“I believe that some of these particular men and women have just given up,” she said, “whether it’s on life or just on themselves. … And I believe that we should be the inspiration for them to try. I have been homeless. I have gone through and come out of situations. So I just say to others, ‘Don’t let what you’ve gone through define you.’”
