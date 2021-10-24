Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Showers early with a steady rain developing overnight. The rain will be heavy at times. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.