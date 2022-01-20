Joe Ealy celebrated his 90th birthday on Jan. 10.
By his daughter’s estimation, more than 100 people attended his early celebration at the Galveston Community Center. He received plenty of invitations to celebrate on his actual birthday, too.
But his dinner was only shared with the woman he had recently married, Doris.
Sitting on brown sofa rocking chairs at Joe’s house in Galveston, the two recounted their story. Joe’s daughter, Rhonda Blinn, sat on a nearby couch to hear the retelling.
“We can hardly believe it yet, to this day,” Doris said. “After all these years, that we’re back to being together. We were never really together, we never really dated or anything before. But, it’s just kind of an unreal story to us, too.”
Originally, Joe and Doris met through each other’s former spouses.
Even before they were married, the two went on double dates.
Joe met Doris’ former husband, Gary Packard, playing basketball and softball. They were also in Young Americans together. Doris knew Joe’s former wife, Martha, from school.
Later in life, they were married at the same parsonage, only five months apart.
As time went by, they had children and careers — Joe worked at Midwest Plating in Kokomo for 28 years, while Doris, 86, was a custodian for Logansport schools for 27 years.
They continued to meet and play cards. Their children, who are roughly the same ages, became friends, too.
Other than Rhonda Blinn, Joe had daughters Glenda Linkenhelt and Teri Schultz. He also had a son, Jeff, who passed away. Doris had two sons, David and Thomas, and one daughter, Deborah Sheplar.
If their previous spouses were still alive, they would both be celebrating their 69th anniversaries this year.
Joe spent 67 years with Martha, until she passed two years ago.
Doris got 55 years with Gary. After he died, she spent over a decade in near solitude, other than time spent with her church and family.
Then Joe called.
The start of something
Joe often likes to admire the view from the porch at his Galveston home. One spring morning, his mind wandered to his longtime friend, Doris.
He called her and asked if she would like to go out for lunch. Doris agreed.
Driving to her neighborhood, he wasn’t entirely certain which house was hers. There were two similar looking houses, and a woman he asked directions from had never heard of Doris Packard. It took him some time to find her.
“So I finally come back to her house, and there she was,” Joe said with a smile.
They went to Bob Evans in Logansport for that first reunion.
“We spent about the first three or four times together just talking, trying to know each other,” Doris said. “Because all those years we were together and we didn't know one thing about each other.”
Their meetings became an almost daily routine.
“Every morning he'd call me and he'd say, 'What are you going to do this afternoon?'” Doris said. “I told him I had to hurry up and get everything done every morning because he was gonna be there every early evening.”
Blinn remembers staying up worried one night, waiting for her father to get home from one of his visits. She and her sister, Glenda Linkenhelt, live close to him and were calling each other to see if either had heard from him. Joe doesn’t carry a cell phone.
Doris told Joe, “Those daughters are watching out for you.”
He told her, “Oh no, they’re not paying any attention.”
He finally got home around 1 a.m. The next morning, Blinn and her sister told their father he was grounded.
“So we found out that roles reverse as they get older,” Blinn said. “We were the ones that used to be grounded, and we decided it’s dad’s turn.”
Joe started leaving the lights off when he snuck back home late.
Back in Logansport, Doris suspected her neighbors began to gossip about the new neighborhood romance. After 11 years as a widow, there was suddenly a white Ford in her driveway every day.
“They’re two guys, and they say women are the gossipers. But I'm not so sure about that,” she said.
One of the men, a former police chief, liked to keep tabs with her and brought the newspaper to her front door every morning.
As Joe’s visits with Doris became more frequent, his daughters asked whether the relationship would develop into anything more than friendship. He told them no, that they were just friends. But later, he began to suspect she thought otherwise. Blinn advised her father to be upfront about his intentions.
Meanwhile, Doris was having a similar conversation with one of her daughters. Doris still hadn’t removed the wedding bands from her previous marriage.
“Don't just lead him on if you're not interested. You better get those bands off,” Doris remembered her daughter saying.
Joe had already asked Doris about the wedding bands. When she asked him whether it bothered him, he said it did. Doris gave the rings, in the original box, to her daughter the next day.
“And Dad noticed,” Blinn said. “Because he told us that ‘I went back to see Doris, and those rings were off.’”
The couple's first kiss was a bit of a surprise.
“It went real well,” Joe said with a sly grin.
“I was just going to give him a hug and he thought I was going to kiss him,” Doris said, laughing. “So he kissed me.”
One evening, while the couple was sitting on the couch together, Joe turned to Doris and asked whether she would marry him. They purchased wedding rings a day or two later.
“To be honest,” Doris said, “I don't know that he would have proposed if I hadn't told him first, and I hate to admit this, that I loved him.”
“He didn't ask his daughters either,” Blinn said. “I guess that's the other way around. We didn't know, we had no idea. I mean, other than we knew they were seeing a lot of each other."
She added that both sets of children are thankful and happy the two have found love a second time.
“We’re happy, and the kids have all been really, really good to us,” Doris said.
Starting a life together
Joe and Doris walked down the aisle at Miami Baptist Church together on Sept. 4. They both wore blue jackets and white shirts. Pastor Daipot Panmei conducted the service.
The ceremony was attended by the couple’s children and their spouses.
Afterward, the reception had about 100 people. Neither of the newlyweds remember which song they had their first dance to — there was too much going on. But Blinn recalls watching them sway to “Unforgettable” by Nat King Cole.
The wedding also doubled as a reunion for the couple’s children.
“All the years that we played cards while we were married to our other spouses, you know, we had the kids with us all the time. And they kind of got separated, too.”
For their honeymoon, the newlyweds traveled to Indianapolis and Michigan.
They remember people honking at them whenever they stopped at red lights, but didn’t understand why. Then, one driver rolled their windows down, and the passengers hollered a congratulations toward the lovebirds.
It wasn’t until they finally pulled over that they realized someone had stuck a “just married” magnet on the back of their car.
Building a nest
After they were married, the two decided to keep both of their houses and switch between Logansport and Galveston every three months. They spent the first three months of their marriage at Doris’ house. Then, on Jan. 1, they traveled roughly 16 miles south to Galveston, hoping for warmer weather.
Living with another person has been a bit of an adjustment for both of them.
For starters, they’re both used to being independent. They both mow their own yards — Doris still clears the snow from her yard, and Joe was recently scolded by his daughters for trying to clean his roof gutters. Now, they split chores.
Their main disagreement is on politics. Joe is a Democrat, while Doris and both sets of children are Republicans. But, Doris said she shuts the conversation down before either gets too riled up.
“We've managed to get along without arguing and fussing when he starts politicking,” Doris said.
For the most part, they like to spend their time together going out to eat and relaxing at home, watching sports or the Hallmark channel on TV. They also take turns going to each other’s churches.
“The world goes round and round, for one thing,” Doris said. “And things that you'd never expect to happen, happen. That's for sure.”
