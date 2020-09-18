Anissa Rubenalt, her son Axton Winston, and her grandmother Rose Pratt stand together after placing Carey Pratt’s cross in the Healing Field near the brick memorial during the Vietnam Veterans and Sandbox Reunion opening ceremonies on Friday, September 18, 2020. Carey Pratt was Anissa’s uncle and Rose’s brother-in-law who died in the Vietnam War in 1970. Pratt was one of 31 crosses placed, representing the 31 people from Howard County who died in the Vietnam War. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Maximus Bradley, 4, holds an American flag and lowers his head as he joins the line of veterans holding flags as “Taps” is played during the opening ceremonies of the Vietnam Veterans and Sandbox Reunion on Friday, September 18, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
John Etzwiler, son of a Vietnam veteran, salutes as he helps hold the giant flag during the National Anthem at the Vietnam Veterans and Sandbox Reunion opening ceremonies on Friday, September 18, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Terri Vaughn, center, from U.S. War Dogs Chapter 3, holds hands with those around her as the crowd sings “Proud To Be An American” in unison during the opening ceremonies of the Vietnam Veterans and Sandbox Reunion on Friday, September 18, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
VFW 1152 and American Legion’s Sharon Hawkins, left, and VFW 1152 and Army veteran Lisa Mellinger help carry the flag during the Vietnam Veterans and Sandbox Reunion opening ceremonies on Friday, September 18, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Huey helicopters fly overhead as the group sings “Proud To Be An American” together during the Vietnam Veterans and Sandbox Reunion opening ceremonies on Friday, September 18, 2020. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
All gave some, and some gave all.
A common phrase usually associated with military personnel, it signifies the greatest sacrifice that some men and women in uniform give while in service to this country.
And that phrase was also on full display during a solemn ceremony on Friday morning at the annual Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization [HCVVO] Reunion, where 31 little white crosses dotted the landscape.
Joe Glassburn. Donald Foust. Clifford Scheck. Michael O’Leary. Carey Pratt.
The list goes on and on.
PHOTOS: Vietnam Veterans and Sandbox Reunion
They were sons, brothers, husbands, uncles and friends, young men with bright ideas and perhaps even brighter futures, whose lives were tragically cut short 50 years ago during combat in the Vietnam War.
Thirty-one men from Howard County who paid the ultimate price of war.
One by one, as the names of those who were killed in action were read, family members and loved ones placed the crosses into the ground, some pausing to wipe away tears in the process.
For many of those loved ones, like Greentown resident Stan Johnson, Friday’s ceremony was bittersweet.
Johnson’s brother, United States Army Spec. 4 David A. Johnson, was killed in Vietnam on Jan. 31, 1970.
He was just 25 years old.
“He was a great brother and a great friend to many people,” Stan — a U.S. Air Force veteran and current member of the American Legion Post No. 317’s Honor Guard out of Greentown — said. “He’s missed by all of his family. … But this means so much. … This ceremony is just so special, and I’m so thankful that they’ve chosen to honor not only by brother but all the other soldiers who gave their lives from this [Howard] county.”
Lisa [Pratt] Bunting echoed Stan Johnson’s sentiments.
Bunting was just 12 years old when her uncle, U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Carey Pratt, was killed in July 1970 after a helicopter crash in the Tay Ninh Province in southeast Vietnam.
Referring to the day Pratt — who was just 21 — died as a very “dark” and “sad” day for the family, Bunting said Friday’s ceremony was another reminder of how much was really lost all those years ago.
“He was the nicest guy,” Bunting said, referring to her uncle. “You just didn’t get out of the house without hugs. Everybody loved him. … He was the youngest of eight children, and he was just a sweet man.”
Along with the laying of Pratt’s cross, the family also donated a flag and several of the soldier’s medals to the HCVVO during Friday’s ceremony, in the hopes that Pratt’s legacy will live on for those who may have never even had a chance to meet him.
“He’s written down in our own book of memories,” Bunting said, “but that’s why we’re donating the medals. Kids after us will come in and be able to look and see and get a visual of what that [war] was like, because you really can’t imagine if you weren’t there.
"… He [Pratt] was loved so much, and he did so much, just as every service person does. … And I think we need to give thanks to all of them for how much they meant to this country.”
Because although they’re gone, they’re never forgotten, HCVVO Vice-President Larry Shaw said.
“It’s just a solemn occasion but also a tribute,” Shaw said. “It’s a brotherhood. … And the ones God took [during combat], he had a purpose for. So we try to honor them and also their families, because they’re the ones that really made the ultimate sacrifice.”
