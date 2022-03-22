It will be a while before ground breaks, but Kokomo School Corporation is in the early stages of building a new aquatics center at the high school.
The new Kokomo Aquatic Center will be a standalone building on the high school campus. A covered entranceway from the Haworth Gym entrance will lead to the facility.
More swimming lanes, spectator seating and locker rooms are included in the initial designs.
In all, there will be a lap pool for competitions, a diving well and a zero-entryway pool.
Kokomo Superintendent Mike Sargent said earlier this month that pool accessibility for all was a requirement for any design plans to be considered.
“A non-starter for me was to make sure we had a zero-entryway pool,” he said. “We have to make sure if we are going to add a facility that every student has access to that facility.”
The new pool will have 10 swimming lanes, compared to the current six.
KSC administration and the school board began the first steps of the projects earlier this month. There are a number of financial and legal steps before the corporation solicits bids for the project. Construction is not expected to start until 2023.
KSC is aiming to spend no more than $22 million. That’s about how much bonds are expected to be worth, but Sargent told the Kokomo Tribune the cost should be less.
The project will not raise the tax rate, as KSC will use debt replacement to finance the facility. This is the practice of taking on new debt when old debt is set to be paid off. If new debt is not taken on, the tax rate falls back to what it was prior to the original debt. Taking on new debt keeps the rate the same.
Debt replacement is a common financing method by schools, and it’s how Eastern is affording its new athletic facility, which broke ground earlier this month. It’s also how KSC has afforded other facility projects, including its new softball stadium.
An architectural study determined a new standalone facility was the best option over renovating the current pool or building a facility attached to the high school.
Sargent said the latter two options would cost more, especially an attached facility, as underground utilities would have to be moved during construction.
The pool’s age — built in 1967 — would make renovations costly. Getting parts for an older pool is also difficult.
“The original pool is at the end of its life,” Sargent said. “The reality is we need to upgrade.”
Rick Rambo, of Indianapolis-based architecture firm MSKTD & Associates, told the Kokomo school board the pool should hold up until the new aquatics center is complete.
There will be separate entrances for spectators and swimmers. Spectator seating will be on one side of the facility, away from the swimmers. The purpose is to keep dirt, salt and grime that gets tracked in during winter from getting into the pool.
Capacity is expected to be increased from 354 to more than 400 in the new center. Private rooms for families and children are also included in initial plans. This will be of benefit when Kokomo schools rents the facility out to other groups.
“There’s some privacy we can provide for families,” Sargent said. “It also helps with the hospitality aspect.”
A covered entrance starting at the Haworth Gym entrance will lead to the new facility. The lane used for pick-up and drop-off at the gym entrance will be removed and made a green space. Sargent told the school board earlier this month that traffic flow at the high school should improve — especially at dismissal time and after sporting events — once the project is complete.
Essentially, the removal of the pick-up lane will force traffic to flow more orderly.
School officials are hopeful to give the current pool room new life as a potential wrestling room. The idea is similar to what was done to the pool at Memorial Gym — filled in and turned into an auxiliary gym for Indiana University Kokomo.
“The dimensions would be great for a wrestling room,” Sargent said. “Our hope is to secure the structure, fill it in.”
A room dedicated for wrestling is expected to have a positive ripple effect by freeing up gym space for other activities.
Completion isn’t expected until August 2024.
