A new ax throwing venue is set to open in the next couple months at Maplecrest Plaza that will eventually host sanctioned tournaments.
Owner Ronald Pierson said work is underway inside one of the storefronts on the southwest corner of the plaza. The business, which will be called Ax Kingz, will have 10 throwing lanes. Two of those will be in a separate VIP area so people can hold small parties. Pierson said they also will apply for a beer-and-wine license once the project is further along. They will also serve food.
The venue will be set up to standards according to the World Ax Throwing League (WATL) so the business can hold sanctioned tournaments and players can gain points to qualify for regional tournaments.
"If people are good enough and make it through regionals, the championships are on ESPN," Pierson said.
The 31-year-old Kokomo native is the last person someone might expect to open an ax throwing business. Pierson grew up in the city but moved with his family to Florida, where they lived for around 20 years. He moved back to the area a few years ago after working for a company that services nuclear power plants.
It was through that job he met someone who owns an ax throwing business in Alabama. He threw for the first time last summer and was hooked. Now, he wants to bring the fun to his hometown and fulfill his dream of owning a business.
"It's basically a bunch of friends getting together and having a good time playing a game," Pierson said.
He thinks the venue will do well in Kokomo by offering a unique entertainment experience.
"I thought it was a good idea for a business if it was in the right location," he said. "Of course, after coming back to Kokomo, I realized there's little entertainment options, so I started looking into it."
Pierson said he had hoped to be open by now, but electrical and HVAC issues at the plaza have delayed that. He said they hope to open in the next two months.
