Downtown Kokomo has a new bar.
Cooper’s Pub, located at 113 E. Sycamore St., opened about two weeks ago and is the newest addition to the city’s downtown bar scene. Its owners are aiming to become a destination for good beer, great food and must-see entertainment.
The bar is the work of partners Cooper Rollins, Tammy and Rob Cooper, Rich Knight and Austin Taylor, who have spent the past year renovating the space that used to house Wings Etc. and getting all the necessary licenses and permits.
The bar held a well-attended soft opening and grand opening in late January.
“Everyone’s been so friendly,” Rollins said. “You don’t always get that, but we really enjoy the people here in Kokomo.”
The group hopes to keep customers visiting. Its menu and plans for entertainment are geared toward doing just that.
Cooper’s Pub offers traditional bar fare but with a focus on homemade, quality ingredients and unique burgers. The bar’s menu features nearly 20 different burgers, from a Farmhouse burger topped with an egg, bacon and ham, the Burlington Monster, a classic double cheeseburger with bacon crumbles, to the Wauia Mauia burger, which includes provolone cheese, bacon crumbles, naked ham, teriyaki sauce and crushed pineapple, and more.
Other menu items include a tenderloin, catfish sandwich, mozzarella sticks and jalapeno poppers.
“It’s a great menu,” Tammy Cooper said. “Everything is homemade, homemade dressing, homemade sauces, hand-breaded sandwiches. Nothing is out of a bag and frozen.”
In addition to drinks and food, Cooper’s Pub will be the site of weekly live music held in the buildings back room, which features its own bar area. Rollins said the plan is to have live music on the weekends, with other events like cornhole, open mic nights and dart tournaments thrown in between.
The bar’s basement space, formerly The Cellar, will also hold events, such inviting a medium, and it will also be available for private rental.
“We want to be a place where people can come for entertainment,” Rollins said. “It’s a really good feeling knowing that people are coming in, smiling and laughing and having a good time.”
