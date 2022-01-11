A new car wash and oil change business is coming to the site of the former Ruby Tuesday restaurant and will be a first-of-its-kind facility in Indiana.
Take 5 Oil Change and Take 5 Car Wash is set to demolish the former restaurant sometime this year and build its newest location at 515 E. Southway Blvd.
Both places offer services in which drivers can stay in their car while getting an oil change or car wash.
The Kokomo site will be the first in the state that offers both oil change and car wash services. Take 5 Oil Change has locations in 11 cities, but the car wash side of the business is the first to be built in the state.
The project can now move forward after the Kokomo City Council voted Monday to change the zoning overlay at the site to allow construction to start.
Kyle Flaming, a senior project manager at Texas-based JM Civil, which is designing the project, said the new site will have three bays for oil changes, and enough space to queue 16 vehicles. There will be 17 vacuum stalls.
He said the car wash will offer a 125-foot tunnel, which can fit five cars driving through at once.
