BUNKER HILL — A new commander is set to take charge at Grissom Air Reserve Base next week after current commander Col. Larry Shaw retires on Friday.
Col. Thomas Pemberton will assume command of the base Sunday, according to Grissom Public Affairs Officer Doug Hays.
Pemberton previously served as the commander of the 514th Air Mobility Wing at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey. Before that, he was the commander of 459th Operations Group at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, where he lead three squadrons and worked with KC-135R Stratotankers.
At Grissom, Pemberton will be in charge of the 434th Air Refueling Wing, which is the largest Stratotanker unit in the Air Force Reserve Command.
Pemberton isn't a stranger to Grissom. He first came to the base in 1992 as a KC-135 evaluator navigator. He then served as instructor navigator for the 74th Air Refueling Squadron until 1997, according to a biography published by the Air Force Reserves.
After a two-year stint at other bases, Pemberton came back to Grissom and stayed until 2010, when he served various roles that culminated with his appointment as deputy commander of the 434th Operations Group.
Pemberton will replace Shaw, who has served as commander for the last five years and is now retiring from a 33-year career with the Air Force Reserves.
Before taking over at Grissom, Shaw served at the base between 1996 and 2013, when he left his role as the 434th Operations Support Squadron commander. Three years later he would return as wing commander.
“It was an honor and a blessing to command this wing and I’ve loved every second of it,” Shaw said during a retirement celebration Saturday. “Grissom is the best reserve unit and I truly believe that. I’m not just saying that because I’m the commander. We execute the mission very well and we have that reputation.”
An official change of command ceremony will be held at the base April 10.
