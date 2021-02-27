After moving to Kokomo in the 1920s to take over pastoral duties at Wayman Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, the Rev. Henry A. Perry began to notice how Black children were being denied entrance to the local YMCA and other recreational facilities throughout the city.
So Perry founded a place where all individuals could be included, regardless of race.
And his creation — the Carver Community Center — is still thriving to this day on the north side of Kokomo.
Perry’s life story is just one part of a new collection of exhibits — titled Howard County African American History Revealed — that is currently on display at the Howard County Historical Society.
According to HCHS Executive Director Catherine Hughes, the exhibits take a deep dive into the lives and accomplishments of several prominent African Americans throughout Howard County’s history.
“We’ve placed each of these pieces in different areas, and that’s what is very untraditional about the exhibit,” Hughes told a small crowd during a preview event Thursday evening at the Seiberling Mansion. “We didn’t want to put African American history all in one place of the museum for a very good reason. We want to weave it through the history of Howard County just as it actually has been all this time.”
The exhibits themselves roll out in four separate phases, Hughes added, with its completion anticipated sometime around February 2022.
Along with Perry, the first phase currently open to the public includes a display on Aliff Henley, the first African American to purchase land in Howard County; “Circus” John Byers, known as the father of youth baseball in Kokomo; and James W. Tompkins, an Army veteran who fought in World War I.
Future phases will explore people and topics like the Douglass School, musician Baggie Hardimon and the county’s connection to the Negro Motorist Green Book, which helped African Americans locate safe places to stay while traveling.
“One of the things that we did when I arrived [in Spring 2020] was to revive the digital storytelling platform that we had used a couple of years ago,” Hughes said, when asked about the museum’s latest collection. “We wanted to be able to really take a deep dive into each subject. So we started an advisory group from the community to help pull things together.
“Museums are at a moment in time where we have to reckon with the way that we have done things in the past,” Hughes added. “We have to look at our collections and ask, ‘Who have we collected from?’ ‘Who is coming to our museums?’ ‘Do we invite all people into our museums?’ … I think this just shows the depth and breadth of the history here, and everybody should be proud of that history.”
Each piece of the Howard County African American History Revealed collection of exhibits also comes with an opportunity to research the background of the featured individual on display through use of a QR code that can be scanned with a cell phone.
Once scanned, visitors can then watch videos, see pictures or get a more detailed readable version of that person’s life, something that Hughes said she feels can only enhance the visitor experience.
“We want this to be participatory,” she noted. “We want people to see themselves in it. We ask a lot of questions in the exhibit. So for me, what gets most exciting is when people resonate either with the questions or the information. … We just hope that people have those ‘aha’ moments where they can recognize themselves in this, because that’s what learning is really.”
Sharon Reed is the president of the HCHS’ Board of Trustees, and she agreed with Hughes, adding that Howard County African American History Revealed is also about embracing those men and women who helped pave the way for future generations.
“We talked about having something just for Black History Month, but it’s bigger than that,” she said. “We want these newer generations to expand their knowledge and know the history of the county and where they are in all of this. Especially in today’s environment, where people are becoming more aware of the struggles of African Americans ... it helps reinforce the fortitude and perseverance it took for them [those featured in the exhibit] to become successful.
“And I hope people will leave with a better understanding and a more open mind,” Reed added. “But specifically for African Americans who see this, I hope it makes them feel proud of their heritage. I hope they see a society that is embracing the entire community, because that’s the way it should be.”
