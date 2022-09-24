Home2 Suites hotel breaks ground
Sun Development & Management Corporation recently broke ground at 5126 Clinton Drive, the site of its future Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel.
“Today marks a special moment as we officially break ground in Kokomo, IN. We are excited to solidify our partnership with the best-in-class hospitality leader, Hilton,” said Bharat Patel, chairman and CEO of Sun Development & Management Corporation, in a news release.
The hotel will have 107 rooms and is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024. Construction will be by Sun Development & Management Corporation and Hospitality Architects. The current building at 5126 Clinton Drive — formerly the home of Ultimate Place 2-B, a bar and strip club, and more recently the Dusty Trail Saloon, a bar and concert venue — will be demolished and replaced with a parking lot.
The hotel will feature complimentary hot breakfast, innovative and customizable guestroom designs, laundry and fitness areas, free Wi-Fi, multiple outdoor spaces, 24-hour business centers, expansive community spaces and a pet-friendly environment.
Launched in 2009, Home2 Suites by Hilton is one of the newer brands created by the hospitality giant. Each Home2 Suites hotel typically has around 100 suites that, contrary to standard hotel rooms, include both a bedroom and living area.
Saint Joseph Retreat & Conference Center celebrates 5th anniversary
TIPTON — The Saint Joseph Retreat & Conference Center will host a 5th anniversary celebration Monday.
The festivities begin with 9 a.m. Mass in the historic St. Joseph Chapel with the Rev. Timothy L. Doherty, S.T.L., Ph.D., bishop of the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, and Father David Huemmer, chaplain and spiritual director of the facility. Following Mass, guests may enjoy cookies and punch. Tours of the facility will be offered until 3 p.m.
The Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana purchased the 40-acre campus from the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in April of 2016 to establish a retreat center. Prior to the purchase, the campus was home to the Sisters who built an all-girl’s academy on the grounds in 1904 and a Motherhouse in 1957. The Sisters operated the academy until 1972 and later ran a successful senior living facility in addition to offering retreats prior to closing in 2012.
“We’ve had the great blessing of serving both large groups and small over the past five years — some of these have come from the outside and others developed out of our own programming,” said Huemmer, who leads the popular weekend silent retreats, in a news release. “From all of this we’ve been able to develop friendships, partnerships and opportunities to grow in faith and rejoice in all the wonderful things the Lord has been able to do here, for retreat guests and staff at St. Joseph’s.”
The historic St. Joseph’s Chapel seats 260 and features two shrines, original stained glass, and statues of Mary, Joseph with the child Jesus and Stations of the Cross, all crafted from Lindenwood.
Huemmer was appointed chaplain and spiritual director in September 2017. He holds a certificate of teaching prayer and a certificate in retreat ministry from the three-year Spiritual Direction Training Program given by the Institutes of Priestly Formation.
The campus also features two grottos, a Mary courtyard, various statues, walking paths, walking Stations of the Cross, a basketball court and a labyrinth as well as numerous benches for contemplation and grounds for athletics.
“The retreat center continues to grow through the gracious support of parishioners and friends of our diocese,” said Terence “Terry” Connelly, director of hospitality and operations. “We are focused on creating a place where people can encounter Christ and renew their spirit in a peaceful, inviting atmosphere. We’re excited to play a quiet part in facilitating the spiritual development of our guests and we look forward to welcoming even more in the future.”
Functional Devices to be inducted in Manufacturers Hall of Fame
Functional Devices, a Sharpsville-based company that makes sensors, transformers and power controls for industries like HVAC, energy savings and building controls, will be inducted into the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame this year.
The Indiana Manufacturers Association will host the Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Biltwell Event Center in Indianapolis.
The event is being held to celebrate and recognize the positive achievements made by Indiana’s manufacturing community and to honor their continual commitment toward innovative thinking, community involvement and leadership.
This year’s event will feature a keynote speech by Pete Yonkman, president of Cook Medical Incorporated, based in Bloomington. Cook has been a major force behind the new Goodwill Commercial Services plant, which is now operating at 38th and Sheridan, on the near north side of Indianapolis.
Visit www.imaeventsite.com/2022-hall-of-fame-event to register to attend the luncheon.
Other companies to inducted include:
Boyer Machine & Tool Company Inc., Columbus
Caterpillar Inc., Lafayette
Heritage Environmental Services, Indianapolis
Konrady Plastics, Portage
Munster Steel Company Inc., Hammond
My-te Products Inc., Indianapolis
Stone City Products Inc., Bedford
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.