A new hotel is planned for the city’s south side.
A Springhill Suites by Marriott is being developed for 246 W. Pipeline Way just west of Half Moon Restaurant and Brewery.
According to a rendering provided to the Kokomo Board of Zoning Appeals on Tuesday night, the hotel will be four stories and face south with parking in front and on the east side of the building.
Details, such as the number of rooms or expected opening date, were not discussed at the meeting.
The project received approval from the BZA for a “maximum structure height” variance, allowing the hotel to be 20 feet taller than what city ordinances allow in a C2 zone. The project will need future development approval from the Kokomo Plan Commission.
According to Hotel Business Review, Springhill Suites is “geared toward the upper-moderate lodging segment of the hospitality industry” and features all-suite rooms.
The new hotel is the third such project announced for the south side in the last six months.
A Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel will be built at 5126 Clinton Drive and Fairfield Inn by Marriott will be built at 5148 Cartwright Road.
