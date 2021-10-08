The Howard County Democratic Party will elect a new leader next week after its former chairperson resigned due to a health issues.
The party will hold a caucus Tuesday to elect a new chairperson to lead the party, following the resignation of Steve Daily, party officials told the Tribune.
Daily suffered a heart attack in July while at the Howard County 4-H Fair and resigned shortly after that. Daily told the Tribune that he underwent quadruple bypass heart surgery shortly after the incident.
“I stepped down right away because I didn’t think the party could afford to wait around for me for three months while I recovered,” Daily said. “I’m well on my way to recovery, I’m still a precinct committeeman and I will still be involved in the party.”
Daily was elected chairman by party members in March, along with Abbie Smith as vice chairwoman, Ed Foster as treasurer and Ginny McMillin as secretary. Party leaders are elected to a four-year term.
Daily served as a city councilman from 1975-78 before being elected as the city’s youngest mayor at 32 years old in 1979, serving two terms. He then spent stints at both Indiana University Kokomo and Ivy Tech Kokomo, serving as chancellor for the latter for 20 years before retiring in 2015 and starting an organic farm.
