Walk into the Kokomo Area Career Center and one can take a left or a right without entering the main office. That's set to change with a new entrance that will require students and visitors to enter through the office area.
It’s part of Kokomo School Corp.’s ongoing building renovations that have seen entrance upgrades at other schools, including Kokomo High School, Maple Crest Middle School and Pettit Park Elementary School.
The project is expected to begin this summer. When completed, the main office will be the first point of contact for those entering the career center. People will have to go through the office to get to the instructional area of the building.
The halls on the left and right side will be retrofitted with doors. These will become exits for students.
Career center Director Jonathan Schuck said the new entrance will give those in the office a better idea of who is coming into the building.
“This just enhances another layer of security,” he said.
A wall and conference room will be removed during construction. Communications Director Dave Barnes said most work will take place this summer, though when is not yet clear.
Contractors are waiting for materials due to supply chain issues, Barnes said Thursday.
RL Turner Corporation, of Zionsville, was awarded the job.
KSC has upgraded other school entrances in previous years to heighten security.
Visitors coming into Pettit Park once had to pass multiple classrooms before arriving at the main office. It was a security issue for both students and staff, Barnes said.
At Kokomo High School, visitors must sign in when entering either of the two main entrances.
A new career center entrance is just one part of a $7.4 million project. Upgrades to the football stadium and softball complex are also included.
The visitor’s side of the stadium will have additional seating, doubling its capacity, plus a new press box, Barnes said.
A new press box will also be built at the softball complex, along with a concession stand and ticket booth. Walls will be added near the third-base and first-base dugouts to separate the field and spectators.
The multi-million dollar project will not increase the tax rate. KSC will use debt replacement to finance the upgrades.
Debt replacement is when new debt is added once old debt is paid off. This is a common financing method for school districts.
If old debt is not replaced it can result in the tax rate dropping. Replacing the debt keeps the rate the same.
This prevents a school district from having to go to its taxpayers in the future, asking for an increase in taxes.
All construction should be complete by July 2022.
