PERU — Construction is wrapping up on the new Miami County YMCA, but the project still needs to raise $700,000 to be fully funded after the price of construction skyrocketed during the pandemic.
YMCA officials say the building that will house the new facility, along with a new clinic operated by Logansport Memorial Hospital, should be finished by Jan. 15 after the project broke ground in August 2020. A grand opening is set for Feb. 26.
However, the $16.7 million facility still needs to raise $700,000. The building was originally estimated to cost $12.4 million when the project was first announced in December 2017. But increasing construction costs consistently pushed the building’s price tag higher and higher.
To help the project meet its funding goal, several donors have committed an additional $250,000 in matching funds. Any pledge made before the end of the year will be doubled while match dollars last.
Information and pledge cards can be found at mcymca.org by clicking on “construction tour photos,” or by contacting Executive Director Mark Demchak at 765-472-1979 or mdemchak@mcymca.org.
Once the the 65,000-square-foot facility opens, it will house an indoor pool with a splash-and-play area for parents with young children; a program area for water exercise, swim lessons and recreational activities; and three 25-yard lap lanes.
A tenth-of-a-mile elevated track will overlook a new wellness center with new cardio and strength training equipment and a spacious gymnasium featuring six basketball rims. The gym can also accommodate two volleyball courts and up to three pickleball courts.
Other features include two group exercise studios; general and family locker rooms; child watch and a separate wing for the Y’s preschool education classes; preschool and school age child care; and summer day camp.
The new Y will also have a racquetball/wallyball court with a glass back wall and a community meeting room.
Logansport Memorial is relocating its primary and specialty care services from its Peru Medical Clinic site on West Main Street into 10,000 square feet of space inside the new YMCA.
Physician services will include primary care, imaging and lab draws, as well as specialties in orthopedics, podiatry, OB/GYN, dermatology and wound care.
Physical therapy services will also be offered, including pre-and-post surgery care; work, accident and sports-related injuries; joint replacement rehabilitation; and occupational therapy.
Logansport Memorial Hospital is paying for the build-out of their space, and they will be sharing in the operational costs through a long-term lease.
